The Tsentralny Police Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tver received a statement from an employee of a network store of household appliances about the theft of laptops.

An investigative team was immediately sent to the scene. Criminal Investigation officers interviewed possible witnesses to the incident, seized traces and evidence, examined the recordings of CCTV cameras installed in the trading floors, and examined the surrounding area.

The police found that the attacker, by breaking the glass of the front door, entered the premises of the store located on Victory Avenue, stole 7 laptops, and then disappeared. The total material damage exceeded 360,000 rubles.

During the operational-search activities, the identity and location of the alleged offender were established. It turned out to be a 51-year-old repeatedly convicted man without a specific place of residence. The investigators initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code (“Theft”). The defendant faces a possibility of a prison term of up to 6 years.