Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Domodedovo detained a previously convicted 42-year-old local resident suspected of committing a series of robberies and robbery attacks.

It was established that in the evening the attacker found lonely passers-by on the streets of the Tsentralny microdistrict and, approaching them from behind, struck them on the head or strangled. When the victims lost consciousness, the attacker tore their bags from their hands and hid from the scene on a bicycle.

3 women and a man applied to the police division with their statements, and based on those facts, an investigator of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under Article 161 “Robbery” and Article 162 “Brigandage” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

After studying CCTV camera recordings, the police identified and detained the suspect at his place of residence in the Domodedovo Urban District. The detainee explained that he spent the stolen funds for personal needs.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.