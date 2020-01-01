Officers of the Drug Control Subdivision of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Zheleznovodsk detained a man and a woman suspected of illicit trafficking in prohibited substances.

During operational-search activities, the police found in the household of the spouses more than 300 grams of marijuana and 50 grams of “salt” - a drug of synthetic origin, which was confirmed by forensic studies.

In the police division, the man admitted that he stored the herbal drug for personal use.

According to the explanation of the woman previously convicted for a similar act, she had acquired the synthetic drug through the so-called cache with the aim of further sale in the city of Zheleznovodsk and the village of Inozemtsevo.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Zheleznovodsk instituted criminal proceedings against the suspects on the features of the crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 228 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal acquisition or storage of narcotics, committed on a large scale”, part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Attempted sale of narcotics, committed on a large scale”.