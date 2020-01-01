In Krasnoyarsk Territory, investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Berezovsky” sent to court a multi-episode criminal case.

In October 2019, several messages about thefts from private residential houses were received by the duty-unit of the Inter-Municipal Division. During the operational-search activities, as a result of interviewing the victims and possible eyewitnesses, criminal investigators found that two men, 34 and 37 years old, were involved in the series of crimes. As the police found out, the offenders stole power tools from houses, garages and other construction objects located in various garden communities in the Berezovsky District.

The detectives detained the suspects. As established by officers of internal affairs bodies, they were involved in 15 thefts. The total amount of the damage exceeded 600 thousand rubles. During police searches, part of the stolen property was seized and returned to its rightful owners.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Berezovsky” initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under parts 2 and 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The defendants await court decisions in custody.