In Kudymkar, the court sentenced a 36-year-old man. He was found guilty of committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest stands on an especially large scale”.

During the investigation, it was found that in the period from January to February 2018, on the territory of the Oshibsky district forestry, the convict in accordance with agreements worked on the plots allocated for the local population. In order to obtain additional material benefits, the man illegally cut down 14 spruces, firs and birch trees near the village of Velva-Baza, in especially protected areas of production forests. And he transported the timber away from the crime scene. Illegal logging was carried out by hired workers who were unaware of the absence of documents permitting wood cutting in those forest areas.

At the stage of the preliminary investigation, the man fully compensated the Forest Fund of the Russian Federation for material damage exceeding 150 thousand rubles.

The Court took this fact into account and sentenced the culprit to a fine of 1 million rubles.