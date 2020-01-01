Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Taganrog suppressed a fact of selling counterfeit products.

In the course of processing the obtained operational information, the police established that two residents of Yekaterinburg and two residents of Moscow, holding the positions of directors and deputy directors of commercial companies, sold products under the trademarks of a well-known manufacturer.

Using falsified certificates, the offenders sold titanium products to an aircraft manufacturing plant. The counterfeit metal was used in serial production of aircraft.

The damage to the right-holder amounted to about 45 million rubles.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Taganrog instituted criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal use of means of individualization of goods (works, services)”. With respect to the offenders a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 4 years.