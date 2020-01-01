“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Khabarovsk with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained two local residents suspected of fraud.

According to available information, the offenders met in a penal colony in the Khabarovsk Territory, where they were serving sentences for previously committed crimes. Having met a few years later, they developed a criminal scheme. The accomplices called residents of the city of Khabarovsk and, introducing themselves as their relatives or friends, reported that they had got into a traffic accident. Assessing their situation as hopeless, they asked for money supposedly to restore the damaged car. Trusting citizens sent money to indicated accounts, after which the men stopped contacting.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

Tracking the movement of suspects around the city, the operatives set up an ambush and soon the offenders were detained. During the inspection of their car, the police found and seized mobile phones, which had evidentiary value in the criminal cases. At present, the offender has confessed to the committed frauds. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

According to the available statistics, in 2019, in the territory of the Khabarovsk Territory, 806 frauds committed through the use of mobile communication were registered. In January of this year, 73 crimes were detected, which is 33% more than in the same period last year.