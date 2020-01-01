Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Pushkinskoe” detained members of an organized group suspected of committing fraud.

It was established that one of the offenders, driving in a dense stream of cars, purposefully searched for drivers of advanced age and made a dangerous maneuver, thereby forcing the elderly driver to move as close as possible to the foreign car parked on the side of the road, in which his accomplices were waiting, and after that fled from the scene.

After that, the accomplices in the crime in the second foreign car caught up with the pensioner's vehicle and forced him to stop. One of the scammers informed the man about the accident that had occurred, and the second at that time, using sandpaper, inflicted mechanical damage on his car, allegedly confirming the fact of a collision of vehicles.

After that, the auto-scammers called their accomplice, who played the role of a law enforcement officer. He explained to the driver that the insurance company would not compensate for the damage caused by the road accident, and that the necessary documents would be drawn out for 2-3 hours, and recommended to settle the situation on site. The second call was allegedly made to a car service, but the same offender, acting as a car repairman, informed the pensioner on the amount to be paid for the car repair.

The group members, while communicating with the victims, introduced themselves as employees of various law enforcement agencies and, due to the fact that they were hurrying to their duty station, agreed to a smaller amount. After receiving the money, they fled from the scene.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers identified the suspects in the commission of crimes and, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained them at their places of residence. They turned to be residents of Moscow aged from 28 to 38.

During searches in their apartments, police officers found and seized bank cards to which victims transferred money, car rental agreements, a traumatic gun and cash. In the garage boxes, premium class cars used in the crimes and 22 sets of fake state registration number plates were found.

The involvement of the group members in the commission of four illegal acts in the territories of Dmitrov, Pushkino, Taldom and Schelkovo was established. The total damage amounted to about a million rubles.

Based on those facts, the investigating authorities of the MIA of Russia instituted criminal proceedings under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, operational measures aimed at establishing the involvement of the scammers in similar crimes committed in the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region are being taken.