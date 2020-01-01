Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Urvansky District, together with representatives of the FSB of Russia Department in Kabardino-Balkaria during operational search measures revealed a fact of illegal logging of trees on the territory of Leskensky forestry on the outskirts of Psygansu village.

Law enforcers found that between March 7 and 12, 2020, a 31-year-old resident of the village of Psygansu, together with his 36-year-old relative, had committed an illegal cutting and transportation of valuable tree species using special equipment.

At the scene, the investigative team found 59 trunks of beech trees at least three meters long and 38 stumps with fresh traces of sawing.

The amount of the damage to the state, according to the conclusion of the experts, exceeded 24 million rubles, which was an especially large amount.

The investigation administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria has opened a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation - illegal felling of forest stands, which, among other things, is punishable by imprisonment of up to seven years with a fine ranging from 300 thousand to 500 thousand rubles. With respect to the offenders a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.