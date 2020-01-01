Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Kiselevsk completed the investigation of a criminal case, initiated against a 24-year-old local resident. He was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 146 of the RF Criminal Code "Violation of copyright and related rights”.

In Autumn of 2019, officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for Kiselevsk received information that a local resident illegally sold computer software. As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained him red-handed after he had handed over a disk with illegal software to the buyer. The detainee became a defendant in a criminal case.

The investigation established that the defendant illegally sold disks with a popular computer program. The total damage to the copyright holder exceeded 1,600,000 rubles.

At the moment the criminal case materials have been sent to court for consideration. The sanction of the Article of the indictment stipulates a punishment of up to 6 years in prison.