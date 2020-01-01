Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh revealed a fact of property damage caused on an especially large scale through abuse of trust by the director of one of the management companies of the regional center

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the 50-year-old defendant had entered into a contract with an utility service provider: according to the contract one organization provided services of electricity supply and the other paid for them. As a result, in the 7 months of 2019, the offender appropriated an amount exceeding 4 million rubles and disposed of the money for purposes other than the authorized ones.

A criminal case has been instituted against the suspect by the criminal investigation unit for the Zheleznodorozhny District of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 165 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing property damage on an especially large scale by abuse of trust”.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

For committing this unlawful act. the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.