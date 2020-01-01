“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, in collaboration with colleagues from the Tver Region, suppressed the operation of a laboratory producing synthetic drugs.

The illegal workshop was located on the territory of a household in the Kalininsky District of the Tver Region. During a special operation, investigators in collaboration with the Rosgvardia in one of the buildings found over a kilogram of mephedrone, as well as 2,400 liters of reagents. Two suspects of organizing the illegal activities were detained. The equipment used for the manufacture of narcotic drugs was seized, including a unit for chemical synthesis and a reactor.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.