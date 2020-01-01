“Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the republics of Mari El and Chuvashia, as well as the Moscow and Rostov regions, suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of a series of remote frauds.

According to available information, the offenders called Muscovites and presented themselves as employees of city clinics. They reported that, according to the results of the analysis, pensioners had serious health problems and urgently needed to purchase expensive medications that supposedly would help in the treatment. Fearing for their health, citizens agreed to the purchase. Couriers came to them and brought packages with products. They took the money, which were subsequently transferred by them to bank cards of their accomplices. And the victims after some time discovered that they had acquired harmless additives under the guise of medicines.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers in accordance with Article 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation detained seven suspects: two alleged organizers, coordinators and couriers. Currently, the circumstances of nine episodes of their illegal activities have been established.

The Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Southern Administrative district of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

During searches of the defendants’ places of residence, five laptops with personal data of the victims, two tablets and thirteen mobile phones, as well as 27 bank cards issued to third parties were found.

The preliminary criminal investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.