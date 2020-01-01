The parents of a baby from Perm were detained red-handed near the cache by operatives of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory. The couple drove around the city at night in their car and made caches. The 33-year-old father of the boy last autumn organized an on-line store selling prohibited substances. After the birth of his son, he and his cohabitant, born in 1998, did not leave the drug business. The store was in demand, so the couple hired another young man - a friend from childhood who worked as a cache filler.

In pursuit of profit, the cohabitants neglected not only moral, but also sanitary standards. The drug was packaged in the presence of the baby in their rented apartment on the Chernyakhovsky Street. The unbearable smell of chemistry reigned in the rented apartment. The child was forced to inhale all those vapors from birth. During the searches, more than 200 grams of mephedrone were seized.

Now the boy is with relatives. The further fate of the baby will be the responsibility of guardianship and trusteeship bodies. A criminal investigation into the fact of illegal drug trafficking has been initiated against his parents.