The Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) completed the investigation and filed with court a criminal case with an approved indictment against the former head of the sales department of an organization engaged in sales on the real estate market, who is accused of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 160, part 2 of Article 165, part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The preliminary investigation established that the defendant, being the head of the sales department, taking advantage of the fact that she was assigned with the task of finding buyers and represented the interests of two organizations in the sale of their apartments, misled her supervisor, informing about the alleged desire of buyers to enter into an installment agreement for the period of the house construction.

Realizing that the consequences of her actions could be revealed, since the money that had not been handed over to the cashier was appropriated and spent by her, the defendant decided to conceal them. To this end, she alienated rights of claim to apartments owned by the enterprise, and contributed part of the proceeds from the illegal sale to the cash desk to offset debts arising from previously committed crimes, and spent the remaining funds on her personal needs, causing a particularly large damage to the company amounting to about 29 million rubles.