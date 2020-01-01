The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mostovsky District completed the preliminary investigation of a multi-episode criminal case instituted against three local residents aged from 20 to 21 on the grounds of crimes under part 3 of Article 30, parts 2, 3, 4 and 5 of Article 228.1, part 3 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Officers of the drug control division promptly received operational information that three local residents could be involved in the illegal sale of prohibited substances. A check confirmed this information.

The police detained two young men and a girl on one of the village streets when they were placing into a cache two bundles with a powdery substance of white color.

Law enforcement authorities seized even more than one and a half kilograms of the same substance during further operational search measures from the caches and homes of the detainees.

The examination found that the seized substance was a narcotic drug - a derivative of N-methylephedrone.

The involvement of the offenders in several facts of the sale of “salt” in the territory of the district has been established.

In addition, it was found that the young people, using various bank cards, made financial transactions with the money received by them as payment for the arrangement of caches with narcotics. In total, more than 200 thousand rubles were legalized by the detainees.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the article incriminated to them provide for the maximum punishment in the form of life imprisonment.