“The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ivanovsky” completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against 29 members of a criminal community accused of illegal logging in the Ivanovo Region. The damage caused to the regional Forestry Committee exceeded 34 million rubles.

It was established that the criminal organization was distinguished by a complex and well-organized internal structure with the distribution of functional duties. The offenders acted as part of several independent brigades. For the purpose of ensuring secrecy, they used radio stations through which they transmitted information about the appearance of strangers near illegal logging sites. The suspects used to execute the loading and transportation of illegally logged wood in the evening hours and at night. The illegally logged timber was sold under forged documents to regional enterprises.

As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the GA for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia together with colleagues from the Ivanovo Region detained 29 suspects, including the alleged organizer.

44 criminal cases were instituted and subsequently merged into one proceeding on the grounds of crimes provided for in Articles 191.1, 210 and 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the searches, tractors, vehicles for logging and transportation of wood equipped with trailers-cutters and hydraulic manipulators, as well as ATVs, snowmobiles, SUVs and chainsaws, were seized from the suspects.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Ivanovsky District Court for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.