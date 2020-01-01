“Officers of the 10th battalion of the Road Patrol Service (RPS) of the 1st RPS regiment (northern) of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region captains of police Aleksandr Khrapov, Yuri Kartashov and Senior Lieutenant of police Mikhail Kholzinev were on the night shift.

In the early morning, in the area of the 64th kilometer of the Minsk highway, a foreign car drove up to the crew, from which an agitated man ran out. He said that in the car there was his wife Anna, who was in labor.

Police officers suggested delivering the spouses to a medical institution in their service car. However, the woman said that the child was about to be born. Traffic police officers immediately called an ambulance, transferred the woman in the back seat and helped the father in taking birth. Arriving doctors took the mother and the newborn girl to the perinatal center of Naro-Fominsk.

State traffic safety inspectors visited Anna and little Katya after their discharged from the hospital, gave them flowers and a baby car seat. And the Petukhov family, in which five children are now growing up, thanked the traffic police for their assistance,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.