Often, traffic police inspectors are faced with situations where they need to quickly make the only right decision. And road safety depends on this. Inadequate motorists at the wheel in alcohol intoxication pose a serious threat to the lives and health of other road users.

Recently, a similar problem has been successfully resolved by police in the Irkutsk Region. A small fragment of their dangerous service was recorded on a DVR service camera.

“In the area of the village of Traktovy, Ziminsky District, Irkutsk Region, a foreign car was moving making dangerous maneuvers on the road. The motorists watching him suggested that the driver was drunk, and reported that to the police.

The duty officer of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ziminsky” sent a traffic patrol crew consisting of Senior Lieutenant of police Evgeny Aksenov and Lieutenant of police Aleksandr Zubakov to the specified area.

Soon, traffic police inspectors found the car of the alleged offender and tried to stop it.

By turning on special flashlight and sound alarm, the policemen, through the speakerphone, demanded that the driver stopped the vehicle, but he speeded up and continued driving. The driver grossly violated traffic rules, creating a real threat to the safety of life and health of other traffic participants.

Taking advantage of the moment when the driver significantly reduced the speed, Senior Lieutenant of police Evgeni Aksenov ran up to the car of the offender. Opening the back door, he, on the go, hopped into the pursued car. The measures taken by him stopped the vehicle.

A local resident with signs of intoxication was in the driver’s seat. In addition to the offender, there were three passengers in the car, one of them being the owner of the Toyota.

Later, during a medical examination, 1.87 ppm of alcohol was detected in the driver’s blood. It also turned out that the offender had been previously sentenced by the court of the city of Omsk to 2 years imprisonment (suspended) under the article of the criminal code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the Traffic rules by a person subjected to administrative punishment” and was registered with the Ziminsky inter-municipal branch of the Federal Budget institution “Criminal Executive Inspectorate of the Federal Penal Service Main Department in the Irkutsk Region”.

Currently, the violator of the Traffic Rules is brought to administrative responsibility. The issue of instituting a criminal case under article 264.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is being considered,” said the MIA official representative Irina Volk.

Police lieutenant Yevgeny Aksenov, who became famous in the Irkutsk Region after that detention, explained such an unusual and successful method of chasing and stopping the offender with his excellent physical shape. Since childhood, he has been going in for sports, and now in his free time he plays football.