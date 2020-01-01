An investigator of the investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Amur Region completed the investigation into the criminal case against a resident of Blagoveshchensk. The citizen is charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the victim, carrying out commercial activities in the city of Blagoveshchensk, for the purpose of storage and wholesale of automotive parts, found a land plot and began construction of a warehouse on it.

The defendant, using the trusting relationship with this citizen resulting from years of acquaintance and a joint business, decided to acquire the ownership of the said real estate, which actually belonged to the latter, by illegal methods, through deception of the staff of the state authority performing the registration of rights to real estate and through abuse of the victim’s trust.

The defendant, assuring the victim of certain difficulties in the preparation of title documents to the victim’s name, suggested, allegedly formally, getting a certificate of state registration of the right to the specified property to his name. At the same time, he convinced the victim that in the future he would reissue the documents to the victim’s name. The man unsuspecting any tricks, agreed to his offer.

After completing the paperwork, the victim continued the construction of the building at his own expense. When it was completed and the facility was put into operation, the defendant got the title documents to the warehouse issued to his own name. He refused to re-register the title to the name of the victim.

As a result of his illegal actions the victim suffered a damage of over 23 million rubles. The property has been seized through a ban on the disposal of that object.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

In accordance with the current legislation, the commission of the fraud on a particularly large scale is penalized with imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.