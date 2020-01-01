During March of this year in the Tambov Region, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Regional Administration during operational activities detained three citizens of CIS countries suspected of drug trafficking. During the personal search of foreigners and their cars there were found convolutions with drugs of different weights, ready for non-contact distribution. All the drugs were sent for examination, which confirmed that the seized substance was heroin with a total weight of 600 grams.

With respect to the citizens of neighboring states, the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tambov Region instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. The foreigners were arrested and placed in a pre-trial detention center for the period of investigation of criminal cases.

During the investigation, the police established that all the detainees colluded with a certain curator - a resident of the Moscow Region, who sent foreigners to Russian regions to sell drugs. Each of the foreigners received certain instructions for the transportation, packaging, organization of small batches of drugs and the organization of their subsequent sale. All the actions were non-contact. Police officers carry out investigative, operational and search measures to identify other persons involved in the illegal distribution of drugs.

In accordance with the criminal law provisions, detained foreigners face up to twenty years in prison.