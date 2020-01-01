The Ministry of the Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has announced the beginning of the creative works acceptance for the contest “Shield and Pen - 2020”.

The contest is held for the nineteenth time with the aim of improving forms of interaction with the media, selecting the best materials on the activities of internal affairs bodies, improving the work of departmental information and public relations units, as well as strengthening the cooperation between the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and law enforcement agencies of the CIS member states.

“We invite journalists of central, regional and departmental media, staff of internal affairs bodies, representatives of public associations of the Russian Federation, as well as media and law enforcement agencies of the CIS member states to take part in the contest,” said the official representative of the agency Irina Volk.

Creative works should correspond to certain nominations and objectively reflect the activities of internal affairs bodies. The jury of the contest will evaluate the completeness of the topic presentation, the originality of the idea, the quality of shooting, editing and dubbing (for television materials), as well as the literary style (for publications of print media).

In connection with the Year of Memory and Glory held in 2020, a prize for the best material dedicated to the activities of the internal affairs bodies during the Great Patriotic War (WWII) was additionally established within the nomination “Changing Together”.

The contest will accept the works, published in the media in the period from June 1 of 2019 to May 31 of the current year. The terms of the contest can be found here.