With the aim of conducting a wide explanatory work among citizens of foreign countries staying in the territory of the Russian Federation, including labor migrants, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia prepared a memo on the ways of preventing coronavirus infection, in which the recommendations of health experts are translated into 7 languages: Tajik, Azerbaijani, Armenian, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Chinese and English.

The memo will be published in instant messengers and social networks, and distributed in hard copy by police among visiting citizens in the regions. Distribution of memos will have a positive effect on the level of awareness of the people about the pandemic, will remind foreigners in a comprehensible form about individual prevention measures, which should necessarily be observed in the current period. We would like to remind you that in connection with the restrictive measures introduced, foreign citizens can extend the period of their temporary stay in the Russian Federation.

The creation of the memo was initiated by the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, where 36 thousand foreign citizens and stateless persons stay. In Irkutsk, the circulation of the memo has already been handed over to the external police crews, institutions where migrants most often turn to, as well as to employers.