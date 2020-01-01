“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Dagestan, with the participation of the FSB of Russia, detained two local residents suspected of illegal manufacture and sale of arms.

According to available information, one of the offenders restored the damaged arms and redesigned decommissioned arms. Using special skills and experience of a jewelry master-restorer, he redesigned fire arms to improve their tactical and technical characteristics. His accomplice, in turn, arranged distribution channels for criminal products.

During the test purchase, the police acquired from the suspects a Makarov pistol and sixteen rounds of ammunition.

Subsequently, as a result of operational-search measures, the defendants were detained. During searches the police found with them objects that are structurally similar to five hunting rifles, four carbines, a rifled gun, a Shpagin submachine gun, a Mosin rifle and a revolver. Various ammunition and components for arms modification were also seized.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Dagestan has initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 222 and part 2 of Article 223 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

According to the forensic study, the rifle, carbines and revolver were found fit for firing. The remaining items are currently undergoing ballistic examination.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.