“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order to award two officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Vilegodsky District of the Arkhangelsk Region with departmental medals.

As previously reported, senior investigative officer of the criminal investigation unit Major of Police Yevgeny Gubkin and investigator of the inquiry group, Lieutenant of Police Yevgeny Gomzyakov, saved a drowning teenager.

The incident occurred on the Viled river. A seventh grader, heading home from school, decided to cut off the distance and cross the river on the ice crust. A few meters away from the shore, he fell through the ice. He could not get out on his own. Police came to the rescue. Risking their own lives, police officers helped the young man get out to the bank. The schoolboy was hospitalized, and a few days later he was discharged from the hospital.

For Yevgeny Gubkin, this was the third case when he saved children from water. In 2005, during a vacation in Egypt, Eugene saved a two-year-old boy who got entangled in the net in the swimming pool, and ten years ago he pulled out of the water a drowning girl on the same Viled river.

For their courage, determination and professionalism shown in an extreme situation, Yevgeny Gubkin and Yevgeny Gomzyakov were awarded the medals of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “For courage in the name of salvation”,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.