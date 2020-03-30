In the course of operational-search activities, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region identified and detained a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, residents of Novosibirsk, suspected of selling heroin in Novosibirsk. The suspects lived together in an apartment house located in the Zaeltsovsky District. The man was previously convicted for a crime related to drug trafficking.

The suspects were detained near a house on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street in Novosibirsk with the power support of the special unit “Grom” of the regional GA of the MIA of Russia. During a personal search the police seized from the woman more than 600 grams of heroin intended for sale.

The investigators found that the suspect used to purchase bulk quantities of drugs using postal service, then, together with her cohabitant, packed them into small lots and placed them in caches for the purpose of marketing in different parts of Novosibirsk.

On this fact, an investigator of the police division "Zheleznodorozhny" of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novosibirsk instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years. The offenders were indicted and detention was selected as the preventive measure for them. The channels of supplying drugs to Novosibirsk are being established.