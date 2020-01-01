In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Boguchansky District revealed a theft of budget funds.

During the operational-search activities, the police found out that the 45-year-old head of the settlement group of an educational organization for four years, through deception, abuse of trust and use of her official position, committed theft of budget funds. The investigation established that the suspect overestimated without a reason the amount payable for fictitious combination of positions. She provided to the bank the information about the transfer of actual wages to employees, and sent the difference to her bank account. As a result, the district budget suffered a damage in the amount of over 10 million 300 thousand rubles.

Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Boguchansky District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.