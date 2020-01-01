Transport police carried out raid activities aimed at identifying and suppressing the illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources.
During a preventive operation in the waters of the Curonian lagoon, two residents of Zelenogradsk, Kaliningrad Region, aged 35, were identified and prosecuted.
They were fishing using a tool for the mass extermination of biological resources - a fishing-line net.
As a result of the mercenary actions of the offenders, about 700 specimens of fish of valuable species were killed: roach, ruff, perch and smelt.
An investigator of the inquiry division of the Western Linear Administration on transport of the MIA of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction (catching) of aquatic biological resources”.
This part of the article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to five years.
