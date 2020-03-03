In connection with the statements of the head of the LDPR faction in the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation V.V. Zhirinovsky made on March 27 on the TV channel "Russia-24”, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia informs:

“In August 2018, a criminal case was instituted by an investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of theft of funds from youth organizations controlled by the LDPR. Subsequently, charges of committing the crime were brought against two employees of the LDPR staff.

A significant amount of investigative actions were executed in the case - more than twenty witnesses were interrogated, searches were carried out, seizures were executed, certain orders were sent to the regions, extracts of cash flow from accounts were requested, two forensic accounting examinations were carried out in order to establish the amount of the damage caused. The defendants throughout the entire period of the investigation insisted on face to face meetings with the son V.V. Zhirinovsky - a deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation I.V. Lebedev, because, in their words, they allegedly spent the stolen money on his instructions.

Until October 2019, I.V. Lebedev categorically refused face-to-face confrontations with the defendants. In the period from November 2019 to January 2020, the requirements of Articles

215-217 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation were met in the criminal case. In January 2020, the criminal case was sent with the indictment to the prosecutor’s office of the Central Administrative District of Moscow in accordance with article 220 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, however, it was returned due to the above gaps in the investigation, and also because of the need for another forensic accounting examination. The course of the preliminary investigation was taken under control by the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

On March 3, 2020, according to the decision of the deputy prosecutor for the Central Administrative District of Moscow, the criminal case was withdrawn from the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow and transferred for further investigation to the Investigation Administration for the Central Administrative District of the GA for Investigation in Moscow of the Investigative Committee of Russia”.