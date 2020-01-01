“Officers of the traffic police of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow issued rulings on administrative offenses against a driver who repeatedly violated the Traffic Rules.

When monitoring the Internet, officers of the capital's traffic inspectorate found photographs and videos that depicted a Lada car with the inscription “Coronovirus Control Unit”. The lighting devices and the light transmission of the car windows clearly did not meet the requirements of the Basic Provisions for the admission of vehicles to operation and the duties of officials to ensure road safety.

Police officers found that the mentioned car was driving down the Volgogradsky Prospekt toward the center. As a result of the measures taken, personnel of a detached battalion of the road patrol service stopped the vehicle on the Yeseninsky Boulevard. The driver was the 25-year-old car owner. He presented a driver's license, which is listed as “lost.” In the presence of witnesses, this document was seized.

Based on the results of the inspection, the state traffic safety inspectors compiled against the driver seven decisions on administrative offenses stipulated by part 2 of Article 12.3, parts 1, 3 and 3.1 of Article 12.5, Article 12.6, part 2 of Article 12.25, and also part 1 of Article 12.37 of the RF Administrative Code.

The young man removed the stickers from the car body on the spot with his own hands,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.