“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in a video conference mode, introduced to the personnel of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory their new chief - Major General of Police Oleg Stefankov, appointed to that position by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation,” reported the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said Russian Irina Volk.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev drew attention to the fact that today service tasks had to be solved in a rather difficult situation associated with the spread of coronavirus infection. An operational headquarters has been created in the Ministry, an appropriate Plan of urgent measures has been approved, the implementation of those measures is given the closest attention.

The Russian MIA Minister noted the specifics of the Primorsky Territory, playing an important role in the economy of the Far East, it had rich natural resources and was one of the major tourist centers. All those factors should be taken into account by internal affairs bodies when organizing their activities.

The Minister demanded from Oleg Stefankov intensification of the work of the territorial police in a number of areas: increase in the efficiency of solving crimes, including grave and especially grave ones; improvement of the quality of the preliminary investigation; keeping of personal control over the compliance with accounting and registration discipline.

“We should step up efforts to counter IT crime. The number of such IT attacks in the country is steadily increasing. The Primorsky Territory is no exception. Only in January-February of this year, a two and a half times increase was recorded in the region. We also need to strengthen our position in documenting acts of an extremist nature,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev emphasized.

In addition, the prevention of juvenile delinquency was mentioned as one of the priorities. The state of traffic accidents on the roads of the region is also of serious concern. So, in the territory of the constituent entity last year, the number of traffic accidents in which children died increased by more than 7%.

The Minister expressed confidence that the leadership of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory would do everything necessary to ensure law, order and security in the region.

For reference

Major General of Police Oleg Ivanovich Stefankov worked according to his specialization in different regions, where he gained great managerial experience. He began his service in the police in 1995 as an officer in charge of economic crimes in Rostov-on-Don. For several years he was the first deputy chief of the division at the district level, then supervised the work of operational services in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Adygea. He headed the criminal unit in the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region. For the past two years, he has been holding the position of deputy chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory - Chief of the Police.