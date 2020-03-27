Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Astrakhan, suppressed the activities of a clandestine workshop in which unmarked fish products were manufactured and stored for subsequent marketing.

It was located on the territory of a private household of a 52-year-old individual entrepreneur. In warehouse premises and freezers, investigators found almost five tons of frozen, dried and smoked fish of chastik species, which was intended for sale in one of the markets of the regional center. The total value of the batch exceeded 700 thousand rubles. The seized products were handed over for safekeeping to an enterprise.

The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region has instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “a” of part 4 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) application of information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the entrepreneur.