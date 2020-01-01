A local resident filed a fraud statement with the Tuapse Linear Police Division. The young man explained that, being a student of advanced training courses at one of the railway universities, he transferred 3,500 rubles to the teacher as payment for tuition to get the third category of admission, and at the end of the courses he discovered that the granted admission level was lower than the one promised by the teacher.

In the course of an audit, police found similar facts in relation to another 19 listeners of the courses. According to them, the teacher, conducting refresher courses on electrical safety, promised that after completion, young people would receive a higher admission level, and the money would be transferred to the account of the educational institution.

In total, the teacher, by deception, misled 20 students, having received money from them in the amount of 70,000 rubles.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the 45-year-old Tuapse resident by the inquiry unit of the Tuapse Linear Police Division on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to two years.