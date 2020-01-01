As a result of a series of operational search measures a foreign-made car, in which a driver and two passengers were traveling, was stopped by officers of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region with the power support of the special purpose unit “GROM” in Kstovo Nizhny Novgorod Region at the end of January 2020.

As a result of a personal search of male passengers born in 1986 and 1984, who were residents of a neighboring republic, operational officers seized 4 packages with amphetamine weighing 500 grams each, and, when inspecting the car, another 2 packages with the synthetic drug with a total weight of about 3 kilograms were found in the driver's seat pocket. The weight of the narcotic substance totaled about 5 kilograms.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees. The criminal investigation continues.

In accordance with the current legislation, for the commission of this crime the men can be sentenced to imprisonment terms of 15 to 20 years.