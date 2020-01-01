The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Klin received a message from a 35-year-old resident of Moscow about the theft of 180 tons of printed matter and other property from his garage boxes located on Naprugovskaya Doroga Street. The total amount of damage exceeded 1.5 million rubles.

The victim explained that he worked in the sphere of sale of various books. To store the goods, he used the above mentioned premises.

As a result of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers identified and detained, on suspicion of committing this crime, two local residents aged 25 and 27 and a 27-year-old native of one of the neighboring republics who had previously worked for the entrepreneur.

The stolen property was transported by the offenders in company cars and sold to a waste paper collection point.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.