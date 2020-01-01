As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region revealed a fact of fraud committed by a 44-year-old local resident on an especially large scale.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that in 2017 the head of an industrial enterprise applied to a competent authority with a request for a subsidy to organizations implementing investment programs. Among other documents, he presented a fictitious agreement on the acquisition by him of an automatic complex for applying a polymer coating, worth 3 million rubles. In fact, such equipment was already available in the organization headed by the suspect Based on forged documents, the entrepreneur, using his official position, received 3 million rubles, which made an especially large amount. The offender disposed of the stolen funds at his discretion.

In relation to the suspect, the unit for investigation of organized criminal activity of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

For the commission of this unlawful act the legislation provides for a punishment of up to the life imprisonment.