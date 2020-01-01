“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation continues to implement a set of measures to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus infection caused by COVID-19.

In the round-the-clock mode the Ministry collects information on persons crossing the state border of the Russian Federation and arriving from countries with unfavorable epidemiological situation.

The MIA of Russia and its territorial bodies have established cooperation with the executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, the regional divisions of Rospotrebnadzor, the border service of the FSB of Russia and representatives of other state departments.

In particular, officers of internal affairs bodies, together with representatives of the Rospotrebnadzor (Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare), conduct checks of compliance with quarantine measures and the regime of self-isolation by citizens, primarily those who have arrived from abroad. About 10 thousand police officers are involved in them daily. More than 500 persons have been prosecuted for violation of administrative legislation related to observance of quarantine restrictions,

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia monitors the situation on transport routes, and, first of all, at airports. If necessary, the Ministry assists consular offices in the transportation of groups of foreign passengers traveling in transit through the Moscow air hub. Over the past day alone, five groups of citizens of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Belarus were escorted,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.