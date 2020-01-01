“Traffic police officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region on the federal highway Tyumen - Omsk stopped for a check of documents a car run by a resident of the Tomsk Region.

When inspecting the car, a suitcase with packaged substances of plant and synthetic origin was found in the trunk. The found substances were seized and sent for examination, according to the results of which it was established that the drugs contained in the packages were methamphetamine with a total mass of two hundred grams and more than forty-two kilograms of hashish.

The driver explained that he had received the suitcase from an unknown person and that, on his instructions, he had to carry prohibited substances to several regions for further distribution.

Investigative unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region initiated criminal proceedings on the features of offenses stipulated by Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the investigation, officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region in the neighboring Sverdlovsk Region found a cache, from which they seized almost seven kilograms of drugs.

In total, about 50 kilograms of drugs have been removed from illicit trafficking. Investigative actions aimed at exposing all the participants in the illegal activities continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.



It is worth noting that in 2019, the police of the Tyumen Region seized more than 150 kilograms of narcotic substances from illegal trafficking, stopped the activity of three drug laboratories, and prosecuted 170 people for the sale and storage of prohibited substances.