A 51-year-old local resident turned to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Smolensk with a statement that gold jewelry had disappeared from her apartment. The total damage amounted to about 420 thousand rubles.

An investigative team was immediately sent to the victim’s place of residence. The police officers inspected the apartment, interviewed the applicant and found that the stolen property had disappeared from the bedroom, while there were no signs of breaking the door locks.

During an interview of one of the applicant’s relatives, the policemen noticed that she was evidently nervous. The detectives found that the woman had free access to the victim’s home and knew where the victim kept her jewelry. Field investigators suggested that she might be involved in the disappearance of the jewelry.

During a complex of operational-search measures, that version was confirmed. The 31-year-old local resident carried out the theft of jewelry within several months, after which she handed them over to a pawnshop, and spent the proceeds at her own discretion.

Investigators of division No. 3 of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Smolensk have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This part of the article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years. The criminal investigation continues.