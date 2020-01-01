On the section of the “Samara - Saratov - Volgograd” highway in the area of the village of Nagorny of the city of Chapayevsk, during the operational-search activities, officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Samara Region, together with the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Chapayevsk, stopped a truck carrying alcoholic beverages with a total of 34,740 bottles of 0.5 liter each. The drivers did not have accompanying documents for the cargo.

During the check, it was established that a native of one of the southern republics without a previous criminal record, without being an individual entrepreneur and in the absence of any documents confirming the legality of production and turnover, acquired in the village of Cherkasskoye, Volsky District of the Saratov Region, unmarked alcoholic beverages. He agreed with the owners of the heavy truck on the transportation, without informing him of the product.

The value of the seized products, according to the conclusion of the experts, exceeded 6 million rubles, which was an especially large amount.

These products were pasted over with identical but obviously fake federal stamps with identification numbers common to the entire batch.

The evidence collected by the investigation was found sufficient for conviction by court. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment to be served in a general regime penal colony, as well as a fine of 100 thousand rubles. The verdict came into force.