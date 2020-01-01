As part of the “Putina” operational preventive campaign, while on a patrol route, police on the banks of the Akhtarsky estuary noticed a man who was illegally fishing using prohibited fishing gear.

Law enforcement officers found and seized more than 110 rams from the 42-year-old local resident. The damage caused by the offender’s actions amounted to more than 110 thousand rubles. The man was detained and taken to the MIA of Russia Division for the Primorsko-Akhtarsky District for further proceedings.

The next day, while on a patrol route to protect aquatic biological resources, the police officers detained a young man who also illegally fishing with prohibited fishing gear. Law enforcers seized 119 species of ram fish from the 23-year-old man. The total amount of the damage was 119 thousand rubles.

On this fact, investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Primorsko-Akhtarsky District instituted a criminal case against those local residents on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction (catching) of aquatic biological resources”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to two years. The applied to them preventive measure is an obligation to appear at the Police.