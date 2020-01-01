According to the investigation, three Pskovites by fraud, having neither ability nor intention to fulfill their obligations and the terms of contracts concluded on behalf of controlled legal entities, committed the theft of funds belonging to 44 residents of the region. The total amount of the stolen money exceeded 55 million rubles.

One of the defendants, the head of two legal entities, deliberately entered into economically unreasonable transactions and sold apartments transferred to the company as payment under contracts. At the same time, the suspect intentionally reduced the cost of housing in preliminary sales contracts. This led to the formation of debt to suppliers of building materials and to subcontracting organizations. As a result, legal entities could not settle accounts with citizens under loan agreements.

In addition, the defendants formed several legal entities in violation of the procedure established by the federal law. Businessmen submitted data on shell companies to the tax service, which led to the inclusion of information on shell companies, as well as on the creation of a number of legal entities, into the unified state register of legal entities.

For a full, objective and comprehensive investigation of the criminal case, investigators of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Pskov Region, together with the operational officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Pskov Region in the city of Pskov and the Pskov Region, carried out painstaking work to establish all the circumstances of the crimes committed: established and interviewed 44 victims and about 200 witnesses, conducted 17 searches and over 60 seizures of accounting and other documents, the criminal case made 90 volumes, the indictment - about 2,700 sheets.

Currently the investigation collected sufficient evidence proving the guilt. The criminal case against the three defendants was sent for consideration to the Pskov City Court. In total, the suspects are charged with 7 episodes of unlawful activity under part 4 of Article 159, part 2 of Article 201, paragraph “b”, part 2 of Article 173.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.