“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure and the MIA of Russia Administration for Transport in the Central Federal District prevented the activities of an ethnic group whose members were suspected of supplying heroin to the territory of the Russian Federation for the purpose of further sale.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers got on the trail of a criminal group consisting of three foreign citizens. According to available information, one of them served as the organizer of the supply of large quantities of heroin to Russia, the other was a courier and transported drugs by rail to the Yaroslavl, Volgograd and Kaluga regions. Their accomplice provided the storage and packaging of heroin.

The police detained the suspects in the Moscow Region. During their personal search, and also in a specially equipped cache, the police found heroin with a total weight of over 12.5 kilograms in packages with stamps testifying to the Afghan origin of the drug. During the search, the defendants tried to get rid of some of the drugs by throwing them out of the window.

The Investigator of the Linear Division at the station Moscow - Savelovskaya initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.