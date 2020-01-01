“At night, a traffic police crew of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Novocheboksarsk began the pursue of a Toyota SUV, the driver of which had not obeyed a lawful requirement to stop.

Trying to break away from the police, he drove into the territory of a garage complex.

After some time, traffic police inspectors found the foreign car near one of the garage boxes. There was no driver at the wheel. At that moment, a women’s scream for help came from the garage and thick smoke appeared.

Police officers called officers of the Ministry of Emergencies and an ambulance to the scene.

Arriving rescuers, using special equipment, opened the garage door. The police entered the premises where they found packages, presumably with narcotic substances of plant and synthetic origin. Some of them have already burned down. Arriving firefighters extinguished the fire. On top of the bundles there was a gas cylinder, which did not have time to heat up, so the tragic consequences were avoided. Later, experts found that the bundles contained about 8 kilograms of marijuana and about 1.5 kilograms of synthetic drugs methylephedrone and its derivative, as well as ecstasy.

The alleged culprit of the fire - the driver of the jeep - and his acquaintance were found in the basement of the garage.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Chuvash Republic has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During further investigative activities, police officers detained three people who, allegedly, along with the defendant, were involved in drug trafficking through an on-line store.

The court chose in respect of the defendants a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

In 2019, officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Chuvashia revealed 868 facts of drug trafficking, including 43 committed as part of an organized criminal group. 231 people were detained for possession and sale of drugs; more than 90 kilograms of prohibited substances were seized.