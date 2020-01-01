The Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Budennovsky District completed an investigation of criminal cases instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, paragraphs “a”, “b” of part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Four residents of neighboring regions - the organizer, executors and an accomplice in the illegal act - are accused of committing the offense.

In 2018, a representative of a resource-producing organization applied to the duty-unit of the district police division with a statement on the theft of fuel and lubricants. During the operational-search activities, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the regional GA stopped the illegal activities of four citizens.

The investigation found that the offenders in an organized group committed eight episodes of crude oil theft in the Budennovsky District. They acted according to a pre-prepared plan according to the roles distributed among themselves. The organizer looked for and involved accomplices, attracted unsuspecting third parties to the commission of illegal acts, and also acquired the tools necessary for drilling the soil and the subsequent installation of manufactured devices of unauthorized tapping into the pipeline.

The role of the executers was to select the place of the tapping into the oil pipeline, to implement the tapping and to prepare for theft of oil.

Police officers found that the accomplice of the organized group, being the director of a fuel company and having the opportunity for hiding illegal acts, assisted in the processing and further sale of the stolen goods, and also provided specialized vehicles for transporting crude oil. In addition, he provided the organizer with fictitious documents on the legality of oil ownership in the event of their detention by law enforcement officers or the security service of the resource-producing organization.

The defendants rented a plot of land in the village of Pokoynoye, through which the oil pipeline passed, made devices and appliances for theft of the product, and made the illegal tapping. At night, using tools and specialized vehicles, members of the organized group carried out the pumping out of oil.

In total, they managed to steal more than four hundred tons of crude oil worth more than 10 million rubles. The defendants supplied petroleum products to the accomplice's fuel company and stored in specialized tanks for further sale. However, they could not complete their plans, as their illegal activities were stopped by police at the scene of the crime.

During searches on the territory rented by the offenders and at their place of residence, the police seized trucks and cars, documentation, appliances, as well as clothing with traces of petroleum products and other property. The investigation lasted more than a year, the materials of the criminal cases made 13 volumes, the necessary examinations were conducted and more than 20 witnesses were interviewed.

Currently, two criminal cases with approved indictments, formed into separate proceedings against the organizer, as well as performers and the accomplice, have been sent to the Budennovsky City Court for consideration on the merits.