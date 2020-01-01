A criminal case against the head of a financial institution was investigated by the investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yaroslavl Region.

The investigation and the court found that contrary to the legitimate interests of the bank, the head of the financial institution, a male born in 1982, seeking profit, concluded contracts for the assignment of rights of claim with a limited liability company that had features of a fictitious legal entity. In payment for the assigned rights of claim, funds were transferred to the account of that company and were subsequently cashed. He also convinced the borrower with financial difficulties and a negative credit history to conclude for a monetary reward a consumer loan with the bank without actually receiving funds that had been stolen by deception. In addition, mortgage certificates were purchased at an inflated price on terms evidently unfavorable for the bank.

The total amount of damage caused to the financial institution as a result of the unlawful actions exceeded 249 million rubles.

The investigators put the manager on the wanted list and detained him. The investigation has been completed and the criminal case with the approved indictment has been submitted to court for consideration on the merits.

The Leninsky District Court passed a verdict - the head of the financial institution was found guilty of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code, part 1 of Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

He was sentenced to 4 years in prison in a penal colony of general regime, with the deprivation of the right to occupy positions related to the exercise of managerial functions and the disposal of financial resources for a period of 3 years.