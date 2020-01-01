During patrolling, inspectors of the Police Patrol Service of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Division for Lobnya stopped on the Bukinskoe highway a domestic car under the control of a 30-year-old resident of the Voskresensky District.

During a personal search, police officers found and seized from him 6 plastic bundles with a powdered substance. In the course of further investigation, having studied the history of messages on his phone, the police found out the coordinates using which they located another package. According to the results of a study, it was found that the seized powder was a psychotropic substance - methylephedrone with a total mass of more than 300 grams.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The sanction of this article provides the maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years. In respect of the suspect, the Lobnensky City Court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.