Today, a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. Pr-2753 (hereinafter - the draft decree) “On Amending the Strategy for Combating Extremism in the Russian Federation until 2025”, approved by the President of the Russian Federation on November 28, 2014 has been posted for public discussion on the Federal Portal of Draft Normative Legal Acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.
The draft decree proposes to update the provisions of the Strategy for Combating Extremism in the Russian Federation until 2025, including those on the state and sources of extremism threats in modern Russia.
The draft decree provides for a set of organizational and legal tasks to achieve the goals set in the Strategy. Greater importance is given to revealing facts of the spread of radical ideology in the media and the Internet. A significant role is assigned to the participation of civil society institutions and educational organizations in countering extremist manifestations in our country.
Adoption of the draft decree will not necessitate additional funding from the federal budget, or amendments to the regulatory legal acts of the Russian Federation.
