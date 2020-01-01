“Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mari El detained promptly the woman suspected of abducting a newborn girl.

The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Yoshkar-Ola received a message about the disappearance of a child from a ward of one of the perinatal centers.

Police detachments, operational services, police precinct officers and officers of juvenile units were oriented to the search for the child and the persons involved in her disappearance. Volunteers also joined the activities.

Thanks to well-planned and clearly conducted operational-search measures, police officers managed to detain the suspect in the illegal act at her place of residence within several hours. The child was found in the woman’s apartment and handed over to medical staff.

The Investigative Administration of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Mari El initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 126 and part 1 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.