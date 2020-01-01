“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the metropolitan GA, together with colleagues from the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District, the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, detained five suspects of robberies.

In April last year, using violence that was dangerous to life and health, offenders on the Ustyinskaya Embankment attacked a motorist. They smashed the side windows of the doors of his car with hammers and, firing several shots from unidentified firearms, took a bag with 5 million rubles, and then disappeared. The victim was hospitalized by an ambulance.

In October 2019, two men were attacked in the courtyard of a house on the Krasnokholmskaya Embankment. This time the robbers beat the victims with metal bars, causing severe injuries. Then they stole 7.5 million rubles.

The investigation unit of the Investigation Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow and the Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tagansky District instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was found that both robberies were committed by the same people. The other day, police detained five suspects in the city of Dzerzhinsky, Moscow Region. Those turned to be residents of CIS countries aged from 29 to 40.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the detainees.

Currently, operative-investigation steps are being taken to establish additional episodes of the suspects’ unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.